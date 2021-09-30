Take steps to dispose of pending applications for patta

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to take necessary steps to dispose of pending applications for pattas. Keeping the applications pending for more than 30 days was contrary to the directions issued by the court and the government, the court observed.

Taking note of the fact that there were more than six lakh pending applications for transfer of patta, Justice D. Krishnakumar directed the Director of Survey and Settlement and the Commissioner of Land Administration to ensure compliance in two weeks.

Earlier, the court took a serious view of the fact that a large number of applicants were made to run from pillar to post to get a patta, even in those cases where there were no disputes. The court issued directions to the State to take effective steps to dispose of the pending applications.

The State informed the court that effective steps were being taken to dispose of the pending applications. Taking note of the submission, the court directed the authorities concerned to file a further status report on October 5.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions pertaining to transfer of pattas. The case was posted to October 6. The court directed the Additional Director of Survey and Settlement to appear before the court with the report.