‘Take steps to curb bigamous marriages by govt. servants’

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday held that in spite of Conduct Rules stating that bigamous marriage was a misconduct and an offence under the Indian Penal Code, in a number of cases illegal marriages of pubic servants were not detected when they were in service. There should be an effective mechanism to control bigamous marriages among public servants, the court said.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam directed the Secretary to Personnel and Administrative Reforms department to issue consolidated instructions in this regard. The names of spouses of public servants should be entered in their service records after proper verification in order to protect the interest of legally wedded spouses.

The court further directed the Secretary to enter a clause in the instructions stating that in the event of any misconduct or offence of bigamous marriage being detected, departmental proceedings would be initiated and a criminal case would be registered under the provisions of the IPC.

The court was hearing the petition filed by a woman from Madurai, who said she married a policeman in 1982, and only in 1994 she realised that he had already married a woman and they had children. After mediation, the parties reached a compromise that the policeman would take care of the second family as well.

Following his death in 2009, the petitioner filed a petition before the court and claimed a part of the pension benefit that was paid to the first wife.

The High Court rejected her claim. It observed that competent authorities were insensitive to issues like illegal marriage. This resulted in denial of livelihood to the woman, who married the public servant as his second wife without understanding the consequences and service conditions.

It was mandatory on the part of the State to protect the interest of women, the court observed and expressed surprise over how a mediation was conducted involving the parties in a police station. Competent authorities and police officials, on information of any offence of bigamous marriage, must immediately initiate necessary action against such public servants, the court said.

The concept of social acceptance could not be pleaded in such cases. Acceptance had no validity in the eye of law. A public servant entering into second marriage during the lifetime of the first wife was to be prosecuted under the provisions of criminal law, the court said.