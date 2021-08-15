‘Take steps to bring back stranded fishermen’

15 August 2021 20:47 IST

Madurai

International Fishermen Development Trust (INFIDET), Kanniyakumari, has urged the Centre to take steps to rescue six Indian fishermen stranded in Iran. Five are from Tamil Nadu and one is from Kerala.

Founder-President of INFIDET Justin Antony said the fishermen were languishing in Shiraz, Iran for over two months without proper food and medical care. They had been engaged by their employer for fishing-related activities.

With no good catch, the fishermen wanted to return to India and requested their employer to send them back. But, the employer is said to have demanded ₹ one lakh each. They were unable to generate the amount.