Take steps to appoint doctor to trauma care in two months: HC

Published - July 11, 2024 08:19 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to consider a representation made and take necessary steps to appoint a doctor for the trauma care in Ramanathapuram Government Hospital in two months.

The court was hearing the petition filed by I. Kalanthar Ashik Ahamed of Ramanathapuram district who sought a direction to the State to appoint a doctor to the emergency trauma care and a neurosurgeon in Ramanathapuram Government Hospital.

The petitioner said that there was a need to appoint doctors to take care of emergency cases arising out of head injuries due to accidents taking place in and around Ramanathapuram. A representation was made to the Dean and the same was forwarded to the State government. However, no steps were taken in this regard and no doctors were appointed yet, he said.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan directed the State to consider the representation made and take necessary steps to appoint a doctor to the trauma care in two months. With the direction, the petition was disposed of.

