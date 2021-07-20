‘Take prompt action on CM In Your Constituency petitions’

Madurai

20 July 2021 20:13 IST

Revenue officials must take prompt action on ‘Chief Minister In Your Constituency’ petitions received from the public, said Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran here on Tuesday.

He was addressing the media persons, along with Finance Minister P.T.R.P. Thiagarajan, Cooperation Minister I. Periyasamy and Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P. Moorthy, after chairing a meeting with the revenue officials of Madurai, Theni and Dindigul districts.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Ramachandran said that 14,567 petitions were received under ‘Chief Minister In Your Constituency’ and the grievance redressed for 5,000 petitions. Officials had been instructed to redress the grievance related to Old Age Pension petitions also promptly.

They have been instructed to expedite action on petitions seeking change of name of pattas. The Revenue Divisional Officers and Sub-Collectors must meet in their respective taluks every week to take up and solve the issues in these cases.

The officials have also been instructed to expedite the process of removal of encroachments in government lands. “These lands will be used to carry out government projects," said Mr. Ramachandran.

Government Orders will be issued to fill up vacancies and on promotions due in the revenue department, he said.

When asked about the expansion of Madurai airport, Mr. Ramachandran said that files regarding land acquisition and budget allocation for expansion of Madurai airport will be signed by the Chief Minister in the next few days.