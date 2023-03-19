‘Take pride in raising children with special needs’

March 19, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - MADURAI

Take pride in introducing your siblings or family members with special needs to the world, they are precious, said Chairperson of Permanent Lok Adalat A.K.K. Rajini here on Sunday.

She was speaking at an International Women’s Day event organised by Madurai Group Living Foundation (MGLF) at Special Needs Park near Lotus Tank on Alagarkoil Road to celebrate the mothers of girl children with special needs.

“Think of children with special needs as gifts from God and do not ever think it is someone’s fault for having been burdened with a special child. Don’t shy away from acknowledging them as your own in public,” she said. She spoke on the need for laws benefiting girls with special needs.

Rita David, a social activist noted how more women need to be decision makers all over the world.

Dr. Aruna Chellaiah said the government must be urged to make more efforts to protect children with special needs by referring to similar laws prevailing in other countries.

A. Chandrasekaran, managing trustee of MGLF said 90% of the teachers in special schools were women. “Though, both parents of a child with special needs put in lots of efforts, it is the mothers who go an extra mile. The event is to acknowledge their service, and to encourage and support them,” he said.

Services of a few teachers from special schools were recognised on the occasion.

Managing Trustee of SOCO Trust S. Selva Gomathi and retired Dean of Amity University Soundaram Arul graced the occasion.