Take precautionary measures, fireworks units told

With north east monsoon round the corner, fireworks units have been asked to take up maintenance of lightning conductors installed on their premises and not continue with routine manufacturing during rainy or cloudy days.

Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has reminded the fireworks units to provide adequate lightning conductors, wherever required.

“The foremen who are responsible for the safety of workers and premises, should get the lightning conductors tested and ensure that the earth pits are in proper condition,” Joint Controller of Explosives (PESO), K. Sundaresan said.

Often, the lightning arresters do not work as the connection in earth pits are not maintained and lead to accidents, he explained.

“At least six to seven accidents are reported in fireworks units every year. And in those places, where the rules are properly followed, lightning strikes stop with minimum damage,” he said.

The magazines and working sheds are prone to lighting strikes due to presence of trees in the vicinity. The units should take up trimming up of trees near magazine / vulnerable sheds especially during rainy season.

Mr. Sundaresan said that the foremen should ensure that the workers do not leave any unfinished pyrotechnic mixture or powder anywhere in the factory at the end of the day.

“Even when lightning strikes at magazines, it will result in mere fire without any explosion, if no mixture or loose powder is left inside it. However, the presence of mixture and loose powder will definitely lead to explosion causing severe damage to the buildings,” he added.

Finished goods kept in carton boxes will not be impacted by lightning. Similarly, the magazines should be kept clean and dry.

Work in the fireworks units should be immediately stopped whenever the weather turns cloudy or starts raining.

“The foremen should ensure that the residual chemical mixture is destroyed properly,” he said.

Ingress of water due to drizzle or rain will lead to self decomposition when falls on aluminium powder or pyrotechnic mixture and would cause destruction as they are susceptible for fire.