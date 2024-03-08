Take periodical review with regard to reallocation of posts: HC

March 08, 2024 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court disposed of a petition that sought a direction to the State to restore the 32 surrendered probation officers posts in the Tamil Nadu Prison Department.

The court was hearing the petition filed in 2018 by K. R. Raja of Madurai. The petitioner challenged the Government Orders surrendering 32 posts of probation officers in the Tamil Nadu Prison Department.

The petitioner said that the probation officers in the Prison Department have a vital role to play. They play a crucial role in the smooth administration. They can be posted to engage in the field level activities and give necessary orders to disburse the victims compensation fund expeditiously. There was no need to surrender the posts for the sake of creating psychologist posts in the prison, he said.

The State submitted that the creation of the posts of psychologists was needed. It was a necessity as the mental well being of the prisoners was the responsibility of the government and the Prison Department.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala and Justice Mummineni Sudheer Kumar observed that it appeared that the posts have been reallocated. The authorities concerned certainly can take a periodical review and decision with regard to the reallocation of the posts, the court observed and disposed of the petition.

