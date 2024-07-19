ADVERTISEMENT

Take measures to protect assets and materials of BSNL, say employees

Published - July 19, 2024 08:23 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

BSNL employees staging a demonstration on the premises of BSNL General Manager’s Office at Vannarpet. in Tirunelveli on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Demanding the Union government to take measures to protect the assets of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, BSNL employees staged a demonstration here on Friday.

 Led by S. Muthusamy, district secretary of the coordination committee of BSNL Employees’ Union and other trade unions, the protestors staged demonstration on the premises of BSNL General Manager’s Office at Vannarpet.

 The protestors said the Union government, which is not keen on protecting the BSNL from the onslaught of private players in the telecom industry and giving undue concessions to these private firms, should take at least steps for protecting the assets of the BSNL.

 Since no proper security arrangement has been done in most of the BSNL offices and their properties, the materials stored there are being stolen systematically, they charged.

 Similar demonstration was organized in front of the BSNL Office on Water Tank Road.

The protestors said the age-old priceless trees on the premises of Hosur BSNL Main Office had been cut down and sold illegally by culprits.

