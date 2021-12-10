Take immediate steps to rebuild dilapidated houses in Melur: HC

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday directed the Madurai Collector to sanction and approve the funds for a project to rebuild the houses for 25 families of Melur who were living in dilapidated houses.

A Division Bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and P. Velmurugan took a serious view in the case and directed that as and when funds were allotted the construction has to begin. The project should commence with immediate effect, the judges said.

The court observed that the sanction for the project should be approved within a week and the construction should begin by December 31, 2021. The judges said it should be ensured that quality materials are used for the construction purpose.

With regard to providing temporary accommodation to the 25 families, the State submitted that they would be accommodated at a community hall as an interim arrangement and also at temporary houses.

The court was hearing the petition filed by A. Alagu of Melur. The petitioner complained that houses built by Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation in Kanmaipatti village near Melur were more than 30 years old.

They were damaged and not fit for living. The houses could collapse any time. They posed a threat to people living in them. Despite sending representations to the authorities requesting them to reconstruct or renovate the houses, they did not look into the requests, she said.

The authorities have to take necessary steps to renovate or reconstruct the houses in order to protect the lives of 25 families living in Kanmaipatti. The authorities said that it would take about six months to complete the reconstruction work.