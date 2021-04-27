Take immediate steps to drain sewage water: HC

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Block Development Officer of Kuruvikulam Union in Tenkasi district to immediately take steps to drain the sewage water that was discharged into a residential block in Alaganeri.

A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi perused the photographs that were submitted in the case. The court directed that if steps were not taken at the earliest to drain the sewage water, then disciplinary action would be recommended.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by R. Vinayagamoorthy. The petitioner who was a resident of Alaganeri said that the drainage system was not properly laid in the area and this resulted in the sewage water flowing into the streets.

The water stagnated on the streets and caused much hardship to the residents of the area. It had become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and foul smell emanated from sewage water, he said. Despite sending representations to the authorities to take action, no steps were taken, he complained.