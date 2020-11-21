‘Take better care when dealing with children’

Madurai

21 November 2020 21:03 IST

Child Welfare Police Officers should educate peers, says SP

Child Welfare Police Officers should educate fellow officers and men to scrupulously follow procedures laid down in Juvenile Justice Care and Protection Act while dealing with children in conflict with law, said Superintendent of Police N. Sujit Kumar.

Addressing a training programme on ‘Child protection and laws related to children’ for Child Welfare Police Officers of the district here on Saturday, he said often the police officers were blamed for not following the latest procedures while handling children. “Even in some recent cases, juveniles in conflict with law were produced before Judicial Magistrates, whereas they should have been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board,” he said.

As Child Welfare Police Officers were trained to handle juveniles, they should educate fellow officers and men on the right procedures. “Whatever be the duty in the station, whenever there was a case involving children, Child Welfare Police Officers should give priority to attend those cases,” he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police S. Vanitha said children up to the age of 14 should not be employed in any enterprise as the Right to Education Act ensured that children in the age of six to 14 received free education. Not only minor victims of crime, but also those children in conflict with law should be carefully dealt with by law enforcers. “Not only their rights maintained, but also their dignity should be upheld,” she said.

The objective must be to reform them so that they could be join the mainstream of the society, she said.

District Child Protection Officer A. Ganesan credited the increase in number of POCSO cases to better awareness about the Act among people. Since lockdown led to closure of schools, there was an increase in number of crimes perpetrated against children, he said.

Founder Chairman of Madurai Institute of Social Sciences D.V.P. Raja; Principal M. Nishanth; Director of Childline-Nodal S. Charles; and Executive Ddirector C. Jim Jesudoss spoke.