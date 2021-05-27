Take adequate steps to tackle COVID-19: CPI(M)

The Theni unit of Communist Party of India (Marxist has submitted a petition to Collector H. Krishnan Unni, urging the district administration to take steps to tackle the rapid spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the district.

In the petition submitted on Wednesday, Theni district secretary T. Venkatesan said adequate oxygen beds must be ensured in hospitals. It must also be ensured that ambulances were equipped with oxygen cylinders.

Many people who had the first dose of vaccine were still waiting the second dose. Hence, authorities must take steps and ensure that the second dose was made available to them.

Mr. Venkatesan urged the district administration to conduct regular inspections to ensure that hospitals did not charge exorbitant rates for treating COVID-19 patients. The authorities must conduct the tests compulsorily on those entering the district. If they tested positive, then they must be immediately referred for treatment.