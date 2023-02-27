Take action against unorganised idli batter units, says forum

February 27, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - MADURAI

Tamil Nadu Foodgrains Merchants Association has written to the Chairman of Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited (Tantransco) to prevent domestic electricity consumers from running idli batter and rice flour manufacturing units.

In their letter to Rajesh B. Lakhoni, the association’s president S.V.S.S. Velshankar said idli batter and rice flour manufacturing units were being run using domestic power connections, instead of commercial one, and without obtaining GST registration also.

They manage to get rice supplied through Public Distribution System. These unorganised units pose a threat to the survival of those who run the businesses legally. So, action must be taken against them.

Moreover, bringing these idli batter and rice flour making units under the commercial electricity category will fill Tangedco’s coffers, he said.