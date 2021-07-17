Take action against unauthorised constructions: PIL

Madurai

17 July 2021 21:10 IST

A public interest litigation petition filed before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court sought direction to the authorities to strictly implement the circular issued by Commissioner of Municipal Administration to take action against unauthorised constructions.

The petitioner S. Saravanan of Kovilpatti, Thoothukudi district, said that Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act enables functions like town planning, plan approval, action against the unauthorised constructions, encroachments and implementation of the Master Plan.

If the owner of a property needs to construct a building then he has to submit all the relevant documents along with the building plan before the authority concerned. He should obtain the necessary certificates from the authorities, he said.

The petitioner said that when the construction reaches the plinth level, the owner of the property should make an application for permission to continue the construction. Following verification that there is no deviation from the plan a Construction Continuance Certificate would be issued.

When the construction was completed, the owner should make an application for a Completion Certificate. After site verification and after it was ascertained that there was no deviation in the construction, a Completion Certificate would be issued, he said.

Despite the mandatory Construction Continuance Certificate and the Completion Certificate, many buildings in Kovilpatti were being constructed in violation of the plan. In order to take action against unauthorised constructions, a circular was issued in 2019.

Many buildings in Kovilpatti have been completed without following the regulations and no action has been taken against the violations. Therefore, appropriate action must be taken to strictly implement the circular and take action against unauthorised constructions, he said.

A Division Bench of Justices T. S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi ordered notice to Thoothukudi district authorities and sought a response in the case.