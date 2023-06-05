Take action against schools demanding fees from students under RTE Act, urges petitioner

June 05, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A group of supporters of former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam submitted petition to Collector K. Senthil Raj on Monday seeking action against school managements that demand tuition fee from students admitted under the Right to Education Act, 2005.

The petitioners said that many private schools in the district were compelling the students to pay tuition fee even though this Act prohibits it. Hence, the Collector should instruct the School Education Department officials to conduct a surprise check in the private schools and take stringent action against those that are at fault to ensure the unhindered education of these poor students.

Led by BJP district secretary Umari Sathyaseelan, residents of ward 53 of Thoothukudi Corporation submitted a petition seeking the repair of the damaged roads in Anand Nagar and Mutharamman Temple Street. Since this road was neither repaired nor re-laid in the several years, the residents, especially school students were suffering, they said. They also sought the construction of the bus shelter at the bus-stop near the main gate of SPIC Nagar which was removed as part of the extension of the road.

Similarly, a group of residents of Lakshmipuram under Kaayalpattinam municipality, led by president of Kamarajar Narpani Mandram Mohan, submitted a petition seeking the re-laying of the road in their area which has not been repaired in last 16 years. They also demanded the replacement of streetlights of.

Linga Siva, whose husband Jayaganesan, a greens vendor, was electrocuted by electricity that was passing in the ornamental steel grills installed around Anna Statue near Kamaraj Vegetable Market on May 25 due to poor maintenance, submitted a petition seeking compensation and a job in a government department. “Since the statue is being maintained by the ruling DMK and the power supply given to this statue is in the name of the Corporation Commissioner, the government should fulfill our genuine demand. Moreover, a free green house should also be given,” Ms. Linga said.

Migrant labourer Prasanna and his wife Manjuwala submitted a petition seeking community certificate for their daughter. The petitioner said their daughter had to be admitted in Class IX in the Government Higher Secondary School in Kovilpatti, they required a community certificate.

“Since the community we belong to is not in Tamil Nadu, the revenue officials refuse to give us the community certificate. We cannot get community certificate from Odisha Government also as we are living in Mela Eeral for the past 19 years. Hence, the Collector should ensure the disbursal of community certificate,” the couple said.