Take action against CEO, says fact-finding team

Action must be takin against the Chief Educational Officer, who did not act against the complaint of sexual abuse of school children near Melur, said a fact-finding team that visited the village. i

Producing the report, a member of the fact-finding team, advocate U. Nirmala Rani told media persons here on Thursday that, “The incident is abuse of power and should be treated almost as custodial rape.”

“Even after 10 days of receiving a complaint from the Headmaster regarding the unfortunate incident, the Chief Educational Officer did not take any disciplinary or legal action against the teacher. This is a punishable offense under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), as the mandatory reporting was delayed,” she said.

Further, the report highlighted the manner of investigation by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) as insensitive to the victims, who went against the law to take photographs of them. Capturing of videos was interrupted as a result of our intervention, it read.

“Their tone of questioning slanted on the victim-blaming attitude. They even casually asked the victims, “What’s wrong with touching?”, she added. “This manner of questioning makes us demand transparency in the selection process of CWC members. At least people who have prior experience in the area of child welfare will be best suited for the job,” she said.

As a rule of Section 161 statement, it is the duty of the police personnel to record confessions. “But here, the girls wrote the confessions themselves which can be used against the victims in the future,” she added.

In the report, the school Headmaster, parent-teachers association, even fellow male students who sensed the improper behavior and tried distracting the teacher on various occasions were appreciated for their timely efforts.

The male students were asked to sit outside the classroom, for the accused to commit inappropriate deeds conveniently, the report read.

The team said that the offense came to light when the affected girls informed their parents and the headmaster was informed orally and via letters posted by the victims in the school’s complaint box. The girls have also called the child helpline - 1098 to report the abuses they have suffered, they added.

The report read that they also urge officials concerned to take further action against the accused, Bharathi, as we feel his political influence will disrupt judicious proceedings in the case. “We urge Madurai Collector to arrange an orientation to the student victims and their parents and teachers which will help them along the process of fighting this case,” Nirmala Rani said.

The team requested the State government to provide appropriate compensation for the affected girls.

Out of the 33 girl victims, 14 belong to the SC and ST caste, whose parents are mostly daily wage workers. Such methods of investigating will affect their future as they will be stopped from going to school naturally, she said.

The members of the fact-finding team including AIDWA State Secretary, S.K. Ponnuthai, and others were present.