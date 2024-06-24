‘Take action against authorities biased against differently abled candidates’

Differently abled people under the banner of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) protested at the Collectorate here on Monday demanding action against authorities who “disregarded the difficulties faced by disabled candidates” and made them leave all their supportive equipment before entering the UPSC examination hall arranged at Bala Mandiram Higher Secondary School in Madurai.

The UPSC examination held on June 16 was marred by a troubling incident when the differently abled candidates were forced to leave behind their artificial legs, crutches and wheelchairs before entering the examination hall and this kind of discriminatory action violated their rights under the UNCRPD Convention on Human Rights, which India signed in 2007, said, S. Namburajan, working president of National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled.

The protesters said during the examination the candidates with disabilities, including a woman using an artificial leg and a man using crutches, were compelled to comply with this unjust demand. Despite their challenges, they were forced to undergo unnecessary hardship in order to write the exam, they added.

Citing Section 92 of the Rights of Persons with Disability Act, 2016, which specifies penalties for such discriminatory acts against differently abled people, the Association filed a complaint with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, seeking justice for the affected candidates.

“The affected candidates demand accountability from the UPSC for such discriminatory actions during the examination. They also urge the District Collector, who oversaw the school, to ensure accountability for those responsible. We also demand immediate corrective measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents,” they said.

