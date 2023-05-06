ADVERTISEMENT

‘Take action against advocates conducting marriages, issuing fake marriage certificates’

May 06, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - MADURAI

HC observed that the marriage performed by the advocates was not valid; it said police were at liberty to take action against the petitioner

The Hindu Bureau

Taking a serious view of the marriage conducted by two advocates, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (BCTNPY) to initiate disciplinary action against them.

Referring to an earlier High Court order, a Division Bench of Justices M. Dhandapani and R. Vijayakumar observed that the court’s decision had made it clear that the marriage performed by advocates in their office was not valid, unless it was registered under the Tamil Nadu Registration of Marriages Act, 2009, and the physical appearance of the couple before the Registrar was essential.

After the decision of the Division Bench of the court, marriages performed by advocates were not valid, it said and directed the BCTNPY to initiate disciplinary action against advocates Kanagasabai and Balamurugan.

It also directed the Bar Council to initiate disciplinary action against lawyers who were conducting this type of marriages across Tamil Nadu by issuing fake certificates, after providing an opportunity to them within three months.

The court observed that the law-enforcing agency was at liberty to proceed against them.

The court directed that while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Ilavarasan, who sought a direction to produce a 21-year-old woman, claimed to be his wife, before the court.

He said he fell in love with her when she was a minor. Her parents opposed it and married her off to another person. It was a child marriage. However, she left her home voluntarily and later married him, the petitioner said.

The marriage was conducted in the presence of advocates and office-bearers of a trade union. A self-respect marriage certificate was issued by the advocates, the petitioner said.

The State submitted that the petitioner had filed the present habeas corpus petition in order to harass the detenue and her parents.

The court observed that the marriage performed in the presence of the advocates and trade union officer-bearers was invalid.

Taking into account that there was no illegal custody of the detenue as alleged by the petitioner, the court dismissed the petition. The law-enforcing agency was at liberty to take action against the petitioner as well, it said.

CONNECT WITH US