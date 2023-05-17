Tailor’s tale in social media moves Minister

May 17, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - MADURAI

A three-minute video narrating the tale of a tailor, Nagesh of Prasanna Colony in Avaniapuram in Madurai, which went viral in social media drew the attention of Tamil Nadu Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiagarajan.

Immediately, officials from the Minister’s office contacted the tailor. Mr. Nagesh said he had been a tailor for 35-40 years. With a sewing machine weighing about 15 kg, he walked barefoot for 15-20 km and earned ₹200 - ₹350 per day. Till 10 years ago, people used to give him clothes for stitching, but nowadays even if a button fell off, they bought new shirts, he said.

He said he had to earn ₹4,000 per month to meet household expenses — ₹2,500 for rent and the rest for purchasing grocery and other basic items for his wife. “We don’t own a house. With ageing, I am unable to walk for long hours anymore. The mindset of many customers too had changed. Not many people give their old clothes for stitching now,” he said.

In the video, Mr. Nagesh is seen asking, “Will my Chief Minister Stalin Ayya get to see this? Will I get any relief?” He appealed to the Chief Minister to grant him a house.

Mr. Palanivel Thiagarajan, who came to know of the plight of Mr. Nagesh, assured him that he would get him old age pension through the Collectorate and promised to look into his request for a house through officials.

Thanking the Minister, Mr. Nagesh said he was awaiting help from the State government.