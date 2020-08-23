Tailoring unit inaugurated

A tailing unit, which aims to provide livelihood opportunities for women and transgender women who have suffered economic losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was inaugurated in Shenoy Nagar here recently.
The unit will be run by women and transgender women of Sri Lakshmi Pengal Munnetra Sangam. Priya Babu, a trangender activist, and Regional Programmes Manager, Swasti Health Catalyst, facilitated the setting up of the unit. Madurai City Ladies Circle 60 sponsored five tailoring machines and SELCO India, a rural energy service provider, donated solar panels for the unit.
Ms. Babu, who is also the head of Transgender Resource Centre in Madurai, said the pandemic had left many women and transwomen from underprivileged families in deep financial crisis. “With the help of some sponsors, the TRC supplied essential commodities to those who reached out to us during the lockdown. But it was felt that they needed a regular source of income. So the unit was started,” she said.
Initially eight persons would be employed - five as tailors and three others for other work - at the unit. “On a positive note, the unit has received orders to stitch 13,000 face masks and 100 cloth bags. Many others have promised to give orders to the unit,” she added.
