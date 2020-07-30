Madurai

Tahsildar suspended

Collector J Jayakanthan has suspended a Tahsildar on charge of sexual harassment.

Officials said here on Thursday that following a complaint from a woman employee in Karaikudi that her superior officer allegedly indulged in sexual harassment, the Collector ordered the District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) Vasantha to look into the complaint.

Assisted by a panel, the DSWO found the complaint to be true and submitted the findings to the Collector, officials said and added that based on the report, the Tahsildar was suspended.

A departmental inquiry would be conducted and a report sent to the Revenue Administration.

