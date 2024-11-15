ADVERTISEMENT

Tahsildar moved to wait list

Published - November 15, 2024 09:36 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tirunelveli district administration has taken action against a Tahsildar following complaints that he was involved in political activities related to Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK).

A. Selvakumar, who was working as Tahsildar (Land Acquisition), is the husband of Sathya, former NTK candidate for Tirunelveli Parliamentary constituency and party’s women’s wing coordinator. Allegations were raised that Mr. Selvakumar had been actively participating in NTK’s activities over the past few months.

Based on these complaints, the Collector initiated an inquiry and as an interim measure Mr. Selvakumar has been moved to the wait list.

