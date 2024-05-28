GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Tahsildar held on graft charge in Theni

Published - May 28, 2024 09:51 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

A Tahsildar in Theni district, Kadhar Shariff, was caught red-handed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths while he was receiving a bribe of ₹1 lakh in his office on Tuesday.

Following a complaint from Subramanian of Thekkampatti near Andipatti in Theni district, had lodged a complaint with the DVAC police that the Tahsildar had demanded ₹1 lakh as bribe for issuing a no-objection certificate for setting up a petrol pump on his land.

When Subramanian went to the office of the Tahsildar and handed over the cash, DVAC officials led by DSP Sundararajan caught the Tahsildar red-handed. Even as they were making inquiries, the Tahsildar complained of chest pain following which the police took him in their vehicle and admitted him in Theni Government Medical College Hospital. Further investigation was on.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.