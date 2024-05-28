Tahsildar held on graft charge in Theni

A Tahsildar in Theni district, Kadhar Shariff, was caught red-handed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths while he was receiving a bribe of ₹1 lakh in his office on Tuesday.

Following a complaint from Subramanian of Thekkampatti near Andipatti in Theni district, had lodged a complaint with the DVAC police that the Tahsildar had demanded ₹1 lakh as bribe for issuing a no-objection certificate for setting up a petrol pump on his land.

When Subramanian went to the office of the Tahsildar and handed over the cash, DVAC officials led by DSP Sundararajan caught the Tahsildar red-handed. Even as they were making inquiries, the Tahsildar complained of chest pain following which the police took him in their vehicle and admitted him in Theni Government Medical College Hospital. Further investigation was on.