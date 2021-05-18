Tahsildar dies of COVID-19

THOOTHUKUDI

18 May 2021 18:29 IST

Tahsildar of Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable Television Corporation Rajkumar Thangaseelan, 52, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in a private hospital here, succumbed to the viral infection in the early hours of Tuesday.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

Sources in the Collectorate said Mr. Rajkumar Thangaseelan of Korampallam, who had served as Tahsildar in various places of the district, was admitted to a private hospital two weeks ago after he tested positive for COVID-19. Even as he was under treatment, his condition worsened and he died on Tuesday. His body was laid to rest immediately as per COVID-19 protocol.

Collector K. Senthil Raj, Sub-Collector, Thoothukudi, Simranjeet Singh, District Revenue Officer Kannapiraan and Tahsildars of various taluks offered floral tribute to the portrait of Mr. Rajkumar Thangaseelan at the Collectorate.