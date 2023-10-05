Tahsildar caught red-handed taking bribe in Ramanathapuram district

October 05, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Thennarasu, a tahsildar at R S Mangalam in Ramanathapuram district, was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly took a bribe of ₹1 lakh from an applicant for issuing patta.

Following a complaint from the applicant, Karuppiah of Devakottai in Sivaganga district, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption police here registered a case.

According to the complaint, the tahsildar demanded ₹3 lakh for issuing a patta in the name of Karuppiah for a three-acre land. As a part of the deal, he demanded ₹1 lakh as advance. When Karuppiah refused to pay, the tahsildar said he would not be able to get the patta.

A team from the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption police led by Inspector Rajeshwari gave ₹1 lakh coated with chemical to the complainant and stayed out of sight. After the complainant handed over the cash to Thennarasu, the team barged into the office and detained the tahsildar and seized the cash.

Further investigation was on.

V&AC DSP Ramachandran said the general public were welcome to lodge complaint against public servants and the information would be kept confidential. The public can call him at 9498215697.

