Tahsildar arrested while accepting bribe

June 14, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption trapped a woman Tahsildar, along with her driver, while she was accepting bribe from an applicant who had sought no objection certificate for a house site layout.

DVAC sources said Rajaram of Vimaan Nagar in Kovilpatti had purchased 36 cents of land in the name of his wife Chandravathi to sell it as housing plots. As he approached Kovilpatti Tahsildar Vasantha Mallika, 51, for getting no objection certificate for converting the land into housing plots, she demanded ₹40,000 as bribe.

Based on a complaint from Mr. Rajaram, the DVAC sleuths led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Peter Paul trapped Vasantha Mallika when she received ₹30,000 through a conduit, her driver Krishna, 54, on Wednesday afternoon from the complainant.

The police team grilled both Vasantha Mallika and Krishna since 2 p.m. Further investigations are on.

