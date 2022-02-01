Tableau reaches Thoothukudi

The tableau that was rejected during the Republic Day celebration parade in New Delhi and took part in the celebrations organised in Chennai on January 26 reached here on Tuesday.

People from various walks of life and students received the tableau, with flower petals, carrying the statues of freedom fighters. As the tableau reached the district, Collector K. Senthil Raj showered flower petals on it. Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan received the tableau near VOC College and it was stationed there till evening. The tableau will be taken to Tiruchendur on Wednesday where Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan and others will accord rousing reception.