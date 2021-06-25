MLAs to get tablets

CHENNAI

25 June 2021 22:11 IST

The state government has decided to give tablets to all the 234 MLAs and the Finance Minister will present a paperless budget, Information Technology Minister Mano Thangaraj said on Friday. He said the government’s move would fully prepare all the MLA’s for e-governance. On Friday, Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Ltd (ELCOT) called for tenders for supply of tablets. The tenders would be open on July 2. “We will quickly finalise everything and supply tablets to MLAs before the budget,” he said.

