The state government has decided to give tablets to all the 234 MLAs and the Finance Minister will present a paperless budget, Information Technology Minister Mano Thangaraj said on Friday. He said the government’s move would fully prepare all the MLA’s for e-governance. On Friday, Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Ltd (ELCOT) called for tenders for supply of tablets. The tenders would be open on July 2. “We will quickly finalise everything and supply tablets to MLAs before the budget,” he said.
MLAs to get tablets
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
June 25, 2021 22:11 IST
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
June 25, 2021 22:11 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jun 25, 2021 10:11:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/tablets/article34978589.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story