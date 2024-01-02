ADVERTISEMENT

Tablets distributed to prevent spread of communicable diseases in Thoothukudi

January 02, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

As part of several measures being taken to prevent communicable diseases in the flood-inundated areas of Thoothukudi, the Health and Family Welfare Department distributed tablets to about 34,400 houses in the district between December 30 and January 1.

According to a press release, the department has deputed 385 medical teams to carry out preventive measures to curb the spread of communicable diseases and treat them. The teams have set up medical camps in affected regions to provide treatment to the people.

They also distributed preventive tablets to houses at villages near Srivaikuntam, Alwarthirunagari, and Tiruchendur regions, among others. Further, tablets were also distributed at Corporation areas such as Muthammal Colony, Rahmath Nagar, P&T Colony, and Bryant Colony to prevent diseases caused by stagnant water..

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 1,21,142 people have benefitted from the distribution till now. The department has disbursed tonic-form medicines in addition to tablets for 2,815 children below the age of 2 and 7 and 994 children between the age group of 2 to 8. The department has asked people to consume the distributed tablets without fail to prevent the spread of communicable diseases.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US