Tablets distributed to prevent spread of communicable diseases in Thoothukudi

January 02, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

As part of several measures being taken to prevent communicable diseases in the flood-inundated areas of Thoothukudi, the Health and Family Welfare Department distributed tablets to about 34,400 houses in the district between December 30 and January 1.

According to a press release, the department has deputed 385 medical teams to carry out preventive measures to curb the spread of communicable diseases and treat them. The teams have set up medical camps in affected regions to provide treatment to the people.

They also distributed preventive tablets to houses at villages near Srivaikuntam, Alwarthirunagari, and Tiruchendur regions, among others. Further, tablets were also distributed at Corporation areas such as Muthammal Colony, Rahmath Nagar, P&T Colony, and Bryant Colony to prevent diseases caused by stagnant water..

A total of 1,21,142 people have benefitted from the distribution till now. The department has disbursed tonic-form medicines in addition to tablets for 2,815 children below the age of 2 and 7 and 994 children between the age group of 2 to 8. The department has asked people to consume the distributed tablets without fail to prevent the spread of communicable diseases.