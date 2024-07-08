GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tablet computers given to government primary school teachers in Kanniyakumari

Published - July 08, 2024 08:17 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau
Minister Mano Thangaraj hands over tablet computers to teachers at Mulagumoodu in Kanniyakumari district on Monday.. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj on Monday handed over tablet computers to government primary school teachers in Kanniyakumari district.

 Mr. Mano Thangaraj said the tablets would be used for teaching difficult portions of subjects easily to students. Since computer-based education had become an inseparable part of the teaching–learning process, the tablets were being given to government primary school teachers in 15 districts of Tamil Nadu.

 “We are distributing today 1,007 tablets worth ₹2.15 crore to government primary schools in nine educational ranges in Kanniyakumari district. The teachers should use this gadget for effectively teaching students,” Mr. Mano Thangaraj said.

 Special educational loan camps were being conducted in the district to enable qualified students to continue their higher education.

 Collector P.N. Sridhar and Chief Educational Officer Balathandayuthapani were present.

