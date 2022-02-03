Freedom fighters tableau reaches Tirunelveli

Speaker M. Appavu received the freedom fighters’ tableau here on Thursday.

As the tableau, which was rejected in the Republic Day celebrations held in New Delhi on January 26 last, took part in the celebrations in Chennai, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced that the tableau would be taken to all the districts in the State to tell the younger generation about Tamil Nadu’s contribution to freedom struggle.

After being taken around in Thoothukudi district, the tableau entered the district on Thursday. As the tableau, carrying the statues of martyrs from the southern districts reached Uththamapandiankulam on Palayamkottai – Thoothukudi Highway, Mr. Appavu, Transport Minister R.S. Rajakannappan and Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab showered flower petals on the tableau and accorded rousing reception.

When it was stationed near the Vaeinthaankulam new bus-stand, Collector V. Vishnu and Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner B. Vishnu Chandran offered floral tributes to the freedom fighters along with the students from various schools. Cultural events were organised near the tableau by the school children.

The tableau, after visiting Nanguneri and Valliyoor on the southern parts of the district, will be then taken to Kanniyakumari district.