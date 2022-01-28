Tableau with freedom fighters welcomed in style

Residents look at a tableau of freedom fighters at Vandiyur Teppakulam in Madurai on Friday.

Madurai

28 January 2022 21:37 IST

A tableau with the freedom fighters who had sacrificed their lives during the Independence struggle got a boisterous welcome on the border of Madurai district.

Scores of people lined up on both sides of the Tiruchi-Madurai fourway highway at Soorapatti village near Kottampatti on Friday afternoon.Amidst playing of the traditional nagaswaram, the men and women received the tableau by showering flower petals.

Minister for Commercial Taxes P. Moorthi, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar and Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran paid their respects to the freedom fighters.Among the freedom fighters depicted in the tableau are Marudhu Brothers, Velu Nachiyar, her general Kuyili, Veerapandia Kattabomman and his general Veeran Sundaralingam, Ondiveeran, Poolithevan, Maveeran Azhagumuthu Kone.

Later, the vehicle attracted hundreds of curious visitors, men, women and children when it was parked along Vandiyur Teppakulam.

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan, and MLA M. Boominathan were among those who went around it.

One of the visitors S. Nambirajan (39) said that the Centre’s refusal to accommodate the tableau of freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu and the subsequent announcement by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin of taking around three tableaux across the State has got much traction.

“It is evident from the kind of crowd that has gathered around the vehicle,” he said.

This exercise is an opportunity for the people to recollect the sacrifices of the freedom fighters. “The good depiction of the freedom fighters is an additional attraction,” he said.

The tableau will be parked here till January 30 for public viewing.