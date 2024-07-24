System of Income Tax can be traced to Pandya dynasty, says Justice Srimathy

The system of Income Tax dates back to Pandya Kingdom in Tamil Nadu in the name of ‘karai,’ or ‘irai,’ for tax, said Justice S. Srimathy, Madras High Court.

Speaking at the 165th income Tax Day celebration organised by the Income Tax Department here on Wednesday, she said tax in those periods were known by different names such as ‘kisthi,’ ‘thiri,’ vatti,’ ‘sunga vari,’ and many more.

“The base for Income Tax is mentioned in Kautilya’a Arthashastra. The proceedings of the system and its calculations were meticulously mentioned in that work,” she said.

Justice Srimathy asked the income tax officials present at the event to resolve petty issues pertaining to taxes, as due to that, several litigations were pending.

Sanjay Rai, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Madurai, addressing the audience, said the day was celebrated to acknowledge and appreciate the various hurdles and challenges faced by the Income Tax Department since its inception in 1860 by James Wilson.

“Though it was introduced in 1860, the tax system was regularised by the Income tax Act of 1922. The Act created a methodical administrative framework that serves as the foundation for modern tax administration in India, in addition to formalising the organisation of Income Tax authorities,” he said.

The transformation of the income tax system from a rudimentary stage to the sophisticated stage was a testament to the country’s growth and development, Mr. Rai said.

Speaking about the digitisation of the process, he said the Centralised Processing Centre (CPC) in Bengaluru had made possible centralised processing of income tax returns received through e-filing website and paper returns.

T. Vasanthan, Principal Commissioner, Madurai, spoke about the role of judiciary in resolving several issues of the Income Tax Department. He lauded the role of judiciary in ensuring the proper income tax filing by the public and corporates.