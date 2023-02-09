ADVERTISEMENT

Symposium on Indian culture and tradition held

February 09, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Associate Professor, Department of Architecture S. Santhana Iyappa Sundararaj speaking at the symposium in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

A one-day symposium on the knowledge sources of Indian culture and tradition was held here on Wednesday. It was jointly organised by the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) and Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH).

B. Nalini, co-ordinator of the event, noted that the symposium was aimed at familiarising the people to the ideas and concepts of old traditions which they often fail to recognise. It helps in keeping our culture and tradition intact and preserve it in the long run, she added.

J. Shanmugaraja, Assistant Professor, Department of Modern History School of Historical Studies, MKU elaborated on the Sapta Rishis who excelled in the field of arts that shaped civilization and contributed to the development of science. He also spoke about Sage Agastya, who is regarded as the father of Siddha medicine.

Further, S.A.V. Elanchezhian and S. Santhana Iyyappa Sundararaj, Associate Professors at Department of Architecture in Thiagarajar College of Engineering gave a talk on fine art in Tamil culture as well as traditional farming methods and nature-based solutions used in home gardening with reference to culture respectively.

INTACH’s convenor P. Rajesh Kanna, co-convenor Vani Chenkuttuvan, Madurai Kamaraj University College’s principal M. Buvaneswaran were present.

