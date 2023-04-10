Swimming pools asked to adhere to safety precautions in Virudhunagar district

April 10, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Presence of certified coaches, two lifeguards mandatory; girls, women should be coached by female staff

Ahead of the summer vacation for school children, the Virudhunagar district administration has instructed all government and private swimming pools to follow all safety precautions.

In a statement on Monday, Collector V.P. Jayaseelan said that only those who had a National Institute of Sports coaching certificate should be appointed as instructor at the swimming pools.

Similarly, at least two certified lifeguards, wearing lifeguard jackets, should be present at the pools. The pools should have safety equipment such as safety hook, lifebuoy, life jackets, additional life jacket and rope. Women and girls should be coached only by female coaches.

Water in the pools should be adequately chlorinated. However, the level of chlorination should not lead to skin allergies to the swimmers. A register on the chemicals used in the pool and the Ph level of water should be maintained properly.

Sanitiser, first-aid boxes, details of users of swimming pool such as their names and address should be available. Lifeguards and coaches should ensure that children in the age group of 10 to 14 years were accompanied by proper attenders.

The management of swimming pools should ensure that the pool users do not take photographs or selfies there. Similarly, the swimmers should not be allowed to dive or jump over each other at the pool. A notice board listing all the safety guidelines should be put up at the pools, the Collector said.