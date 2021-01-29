Swift action fetches gallantry medal for Madurai loco pilot

He stopped a speeding train in time and averted an accident.

It was a proud moment for locomotive pilot J. Suresh when he received Anna Medal for Gallantry from Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on the Republic Day for his swift and effective action to bring a full rake of an express train to a screeching halt before it could hit a boulder lying on the tracks.

Mr. Suresh, with his rich experience, was on his regular duty on the Madurai-Chennai special train (Vaigai Express) from Madurai to Tiruchi on November 18, 2020.

When the train crossed Kodaikanal Road station, he was in for a shock - just when the train negotiated a sharp curve, the locopilot noticed two huge boulders lying on the track.

“On seeing the boulders, I applied the emergency brake immediately. The train stopped before it could hit the boulders,” Mr. Suresh recalled.

The only other condition that helped averting a possible accident was the caution order of a restricted speed of 50 kmph on this section where deep rock cutting has been undertaken.

“I had only discharged my duty. We cannot assume that had the train hit the boulders, it could have derailed. But my swift action did definitely bring the loco to a sudden halt as the train stopped around 100 metres ahead of the boulders,” he said.

Through his action he not only ensured the safety of passengers but the act itself was reassuring to the travelling public - that the railway has a system in place with its watchful men to ensure a safe journey.

In recognition of his timely action, the Southern Railway gave him cash award and certificate. “It was an unexpected but rare opportunity for me to get the gallantry medal from the Chief Minister,” Mr. Suresh said with pride.