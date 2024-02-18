Swift action by State govt. helped in restoration of normalcy in flood-hit southern districts: Udayanidhi

February 18, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The swift action and effective coordination by the Tamil Nadu government had helped in restoration of normal life in flood-hit southern districts, said Minister for Sports Development and Youth Welfare Udayanidhi Stalin here on Sunday.

Speaking at a function organised by the Tirunelveli district administration, he laid foundation stone for new projects to the tune of ₹ 423.13 crore and also launched completed projects to the tune of ₹ 149.40 crore in the district and said that the sustained efforts of the elected representatives and the official machinery in reaching out to the needy people helped in saving loss of lives during the natural calamity.

The Minister said that Tirunelveli was one of the fastest growing cities in Tamil Nadu and hoped that the infrastructural facilities to be implemented soon would further improve the standards of living in all segments.

The free bus scheme for the womenfolk had given the much needed empowerment and also the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme too had given way in increasing the strength of students in the classes, he said.

Assembly Speaker Appavoo, Ministers K.N. Nehru, Anitha Radhakrishnan, and Mano Thangaraj, MP Gnanadraviam, MLA Abdul Wahab, Mayor P.M. Saravanan and Nagercoil Mayor R. Mahesh and others participated.

The Minister also flagged off new buses from the bus stand. The indoor stadium at Darling Nagar built at a cost of ₹ 6.44 crore was opened. The multi-level two-wheeler parking in Palayamkottai bus stand at ₹ 12.82 crore and a new commercial complex in the vicinity et al should bring in a regulated traffic movement in the area.

