Sweet makers in Madurai on their toes ahead of Deepavali

Working beyond 12-hour shifts ahead of Deepavali is not a new routine for K. Koilpillai and P. Karthi, who have been rolling boondhis into laddus for the ardent customers of a 25-year-old sweet shop at Karimedu in Madurai. The aroma fills the air as those orange balls are stacked up in trays.

M. Ramar, a second generation sweet maker, said ghee laddu, ghee palkova and fruit halwa were new additions to this festive season. “On the savouries menu, we got ghee murukku and thattai murukku made using coconut oil, which is our specialty. Further, adhirasams, also made with coconut oil, are a favourite for many,” he said as he kept tending to the never-ending crowd.

Among them was K. Kalimuthu, 70, who bought 50 gram of his “favourite oma podi.” “With this, every day is Deepavali,” he smiled.

Mr. Ramar, who learnt the craft from his father, said he had second-generation and even overseas customers in Saudi Arabia and Australia, to whom sweets were sent in couriers. One kg of sweets and savouries were priced at ₹320 and ₹300 respectively. “Sales are definitely better than last year,” he said.

M. Sashidharan, one of the partners of a popular sweets and savoury stores chain, said the business was “unexpected this year.” “Customers are buying in bulk even over the counter,” he added. Assorted sweets and milk sweets such as badam burfi, Mysurpa, Punjabi burfi and milk cake were flying off the racks, he stated.

As for N. Ruckmani of Anna Nagar, who has been making traditional Tamil sweets and savouries for Deepavali at home for 40 years, this year is not different. “The elaborate platter this year includes coconut barfi, ribbon pakoda, theratti paal and thenkuzhal murukku and green gram payasam,” she said.

General Manager of Aavin Madurai T.R.D. Shanti said around three tonnes of sweets were being manufactured at Madurai Aavin. “Palkova and Mysurpa are the most sought-after sweets. Orders are pouring in from many government departments and societies,” she said, adding that the products would be subjected to quality tests.

V. Jayaramapandian, Food Safety Officer, said sweet manufacturers and merchants were instructed to comply with guidelines such as using permitted levels of food colour, etc. “Further, people must be alert to check the dates of manufacturing and expiry and FSSAI licence on the labels of sweets and savouries. They must also avoid buying excessively-coloured sweets,” he added.