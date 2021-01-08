Swapping of baby at GH suspected

Ramanathapuram

08 January 2021 21:59 IST

In a petition submitted to the Superintendent of Police here on Friday, N. Minor (33) of Sakkarakottai has demanded a thorough probe as he suspected that some nurse had changed the newborn male baby, born to his wife Nagalakshmi and given her a female child.

He said that his wife was admitted to the GH on Dec 14, 2020. After four days, she delivered a male child through cesarean. While the duty doctors told that she had delivered a boy, later they claimed it was a girl.

Advertising

Advertising

When they came home with the girl baby, an anonymous letter he received stated that Nagalakshmi had actually delivered a boy and that the records were altered. Hence, he lodged a complaint with the police seeking a thorough probe.

The couple already have two sons.