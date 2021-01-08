Madurai

Swapping of baby at GH suspected

In a petition submitted to the Superintendent of Police here on Friday, N. Minor (33) of Sakkarakottai has demanded a thorough probe as he suspected that some nurse had changed the newborn male baby, born to his wife Nagalakshmi and given her a female child.

He said that his wife was admitted to the GH on Dec 14, 2020. After four days, she delivered a male child through cesarean. While the duty doctors told that she had delivered a boy, later they claimed it was a girl.

When they came home with the girl baby, an anonymous letter he received stated that Nagalakshmi had actually delivered a boy and that the records were altered. Hence, he lodged a complaint with the police seeking a thorough probe.

The couple already have two sons.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 8, 2021 9:59:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/swapping-of-baby-at-gh-suspected/article33531764.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY