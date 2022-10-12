Swachh Survekshan 2022: Madurai is 45th in clean city list

Madurai Corporation has been ranked at the bottom on cleanliness among 45 cities in the country under the category of cities with more than 10 lakh population, which were announced by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India earlier this month.

The Corporation bagged the third position as the cleanest city in the State after Coimbatore and Chennai, but still has a long way to go in terms of cleanliness.

The city secured 2250.77 points against the maximum score of 7,500 in the overall Swachh Survekshan score. It slipped two places lower than in 2021 at the national level.

The scorecard saw a high rating under categories of cleanliness of roads and residential areas and the highest for cleanliness of market areas. The city had a moderate score in door-to-door waste collection and cleanliness of drains. Further, the score of citizen grievance redressal remained unsatisfactory.

The lowest score bagged by Madurai is below 25% for unclean public toilets. Speaking of which, City Health Officer S. Vinoth Kumar said that measures were on to rectify the civil issues plaguing public and community toilets even before the release of the report.

“Renovation of public toilets will be made soon in order to encourage the public to use the facility and thereby maintain the city’s hygiene,” he said.

Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon told The Hindu that the Corporation is awaiting the arrival of more compactor dumper bins, garbage collection vehicles and road sweeping machines. “It will ensure basic cleanliness across the wards. Further, setting up a bio-Compressed Natural Gas (bio-CNG) at Vellakal to effectively process waste is in the pipeline,” he said and added that bio-mining of legacy waste will be taken up soon.

Mr Kahlon iterated the need for active public participation as the ‘Citizen Voice’ category influences the evaluation process. Mr Kumar who seconded him, noted that it is a joint effort, only spearheaded by the Corporation. He sought the support of the public in being responsible and contributing in keeping the city clean.

He also added that an action plan would be formatted to analyse the arenas that need to be addressed to up the ranking the next year.

Data on website

The city ranked 26th out of 73 cities in 2016 and 57th out of 434 cities in 2017 nationally. After a gap of not securing notable ranks in 2018 and 2019, the Corporation bagged the 42nd position out of 47 cities in 2020.