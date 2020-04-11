Swab tests of close contacts of 11 COVID-19 patients taken in Virudhunagar

After the number of COVID-19 positive cases from Virudhunagar district remained static at 11 through the week, the district administration has begun conducting swab test on 90 family members and other close contacts of the patients, over the last two days.

“On Thursday, samples for swab tests were taken from 54 contacts of 10 patients and on Friday, the swab test was done on 36 contacts of one positive person,” Virudhunagar Collector, R. Kannan, said.

While the 10 positive cases were brought under quarantine immediately after their arrival, the other patient, who was found to have contracted the infection had been mingling with friends and relatives freely unaware of his infection, the Collector said.

The samples have been sent to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for testing and the reports are expected soon.

Meanwhile, the district administration has brought a 5-km radius around the residences of the positive cases under containment in Virudhunagar, Rajapalayam, Srivilliputtur, Aruppukottai and Tiruchuli. Regular movement of people in the contained area has been completely restricted but availability of groceries and vegetables has been ensured to the people, Mr. Kannan said.

In the meantime, a majority of the people with travel history have completed their home quarantine for 28 days. “We have asked them to remain indoors as a precautionary measure,” the Collector said. None of them have not shown any symptoms of COVID-19.

Only 890 persons are under home quarantine in the district, he added.

Exclusive isolation centre

The district administration has converted the Government hospital into an exclusive COVID-19 isolation centre.

“All the patients admitted to the maternity ward have been shifted to the Tiruthangal Government hospital. Out-patient treatment will continue at GH Sivakasi till any positive case is admitted there. Thereafter, all patients for all other ailments would be treated only in Tiruthangal GH,” the Collector said.