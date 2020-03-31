Madurai

Swab tests done on 13 persons kept in isolation ward

Virudhunagar

Swab tests were on Tuesday conducted on 13 persons who had attended the Tablighi Jamat conference in New Delhi.

These 13 persons, who were kept under home quarantine, were shifted to isolation ward in Virudhunagar Government Hospital on Monday.

Collector R. Kannan said that the samples have been sent for test and the reports are expected in a couple of days.

Meanwhile, containment exercise that was already taken up in Rajapalayam was extended to Srivilliputtur, Virudhunagar, Aruppukottai and Tiruchuli as a precautionary measure. Health and anganwadi workers took up house-to-house survey of people for fever, cold and cough in over 50,000 houses.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 31, 2020 9:44:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/swab-tests-done-on-13-persons-kept-in-isolation-ward/article31221208.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY