Swab tests done on 13 persons kept in isolation ward

Virudhunagar
Swab tests were on Tuesday conducted on 13 persons who had attended the Tablighi Jamat conference in New Delhi.
These 13 persons, who were kept under home quarantine, were shifted to isolation ward in Virudhunagar Government Hospital on Monday.
Collector R. Kannan said that the samples have been sent for test and the reports are expected in a couple of days.
Meanwhile, containment exercise that was already taken up in Rajapalayam was extended to Srivilliputtur, Virudhunagar, Aruppukottai and Tiruchuli as a precautionary measure. Health and anganwadi workers took up house-to-house survey of people for fever, cold and cough in over 50,000 houses.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.