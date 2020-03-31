Swab tests done on 13 persons kept in isolation ward

Virudhunagar

Swab tests were on Tuesday conducted on 13 persons who had attended the Tablighi Jamat conference in New Delhi.

These 13 persons, who were kept under home quarantine, were shifted to isolation ward in Virudhunagar Government Hospital on Monday.

Collector R. Kannan said that the samples have been sent for test and the reports are expected in a couple of days.

Meanwhile, containment exercise that was already taken up in Rajapalayam was extended to Srivilliputtur, Virudhunagar, Aruppukottai and Tiruchuli as a precautionary measure. Health and anganwadi workers took up house-to-house survey of people for fever, cold and cough in over 50,000 houses.