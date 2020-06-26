Going for swab test? you might share space with positive patients

People waiting in front of the corona wing of Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on Thursday.

Madurai

26 June 2020 08:59 IST

Chances of “doubtful” patient contracting virus high at GRH

How safe are those going to take swab test for novel coronavirus infection at the COVID-19 wing of Government Rajaji Hospital? It looks, the chances of a “doubtful” patient contracting the virus is high.

The State Health Department is encouraging people with symptoms like fever, cold, cough and breathing problem to take swab test at the earliest to confirm whether or not they were infected with the deadly virus. But, at the COVID-19 wing of the GRH, patients who go for testing could get infected as they need to mingle with already tested and confirmed positive patients who come there seeking admission.

“When I was taken to the GRH in an ambulance after having tested positive, I was shocked to see people coming for taking swab test standing with me in the same queue,” a railway employee said. There is only one person for making registration of the patients coming for swab test. “It is the same place, where we (positive patients) also go to get admission before the ward is allotted,” he said. The queue is so long that even the “suspects” need to spend considerable time mingling with positive cases.

Another railway man, who had gone to the special ward for giving samples for test on Tuesday, said that he too waited for long in the queue. However, he had to return home as his fever had subsided by then and he did not have any referral letter from the Railway Hospital.

Both the railway men say there should be a separate queue for positive patients seeking admission. “The entrance should be exclusive for the positive patients so that they do not come in contact with those coming for swab test,” he said.

Besides, there was no semblance of social distancing in the queue. People should be properly guided at the entrance and made to stand in the right queue. The number of counters for registration should be increased so that the waiting time is reduced.

Madurai Medical College Dean J. Sangumani said even if people were made to stand in separate queue, they mingle and stand in a single file. He said efforts would be made to ensure that people do not mingle at the queue.