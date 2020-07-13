Swab test for administrative staff, as VC tests positive

MADURAI

After Vice-Chancellor of Mother Teresa Women’s University Vaidehi Vijayakumar tested positive for COVID-19 on July 8, swab samples of administrative staff members who worked closely with her have been collected.

Tests were taken in two batches on Friday and Monday.

Registrar A. Suganthi said on Monday that samples of 12 staff members who worked at the VC office and the Registrar’s office had been collected and test results were awaited. She added that none of the staff had shown any symptom yet.

“After the municipal administration was informed of this, health workers were sent to disinfect the place. Even before the VC tested positive, we conducted a thorough disinfection of the university on alternate Saturdays,” she said.

The registrar added that staff at the VC’s office as well as other university administration staff were working without a break as they were preparing to submit the self-study report required by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council.

“Work is going on in full swing and there is no need yet to close down our offices. We have submitted the list of professors who interacted with the VC in the recent past to the health department. If more people end up testing positive, we will eventually make a decision on the day-to-day functioning,” she said.