Suyamvaram for differently abled to be held on August 6

July 04, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated July 05, 2023 12:10 am IST - MADURAI

A suyamvaram (matchmaking ceremony) for the differently abled will be held in Madurai at Sashti Mandapam in Poonga Murugan Temple on August 6.

The wedding ceremony will take place in November as per Hindu custom. In the last 10 editions of the suyamvaram, 112 marriages have taken place. The organisers said things required for the wedding, including groceries for the first two months after the marriage, would be provided free of cost. Interested people can get the applications at The Madurai District Physically Handicapped Welfare Association’s office at Surveyor Colony or contact S. Boopathi at 96004 50676.