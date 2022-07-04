Suspicious death turns into murder

Probe into the suspicious death of a TANGEDCO employee, S. Muthuramalingam (40), who was found dead with injuries on his body near his two-wheeler on Tiruchuli-Narikudi road on Saturday, has revealed that he was murdered by his wife and two of her friends.

The police have arrested, his wife, Sunitha and Siva (21) and Malaiarasan (23).

According to police, Muthuramalingam had brought Sunitha from Kerala and was living with her for the last 21 years.

Muthuramalingam, who was running a workshop, had joined TANGEDCO two years back and was posted in Madurai.

However, he had frequent quarrel with his wife suspecting her of infidelity.

On July 2, when he assaulted the woman, two of her friends who had come home, assaulted him with a spade and murdered him.

They dumped the body along with his two-wheeler some 3 km away from her house.

The police have arrested the three accused and sent them to judicial custody.